🚌 Harris, NY Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

Harris has a few solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like staying local and working with your community.

Employer: Black Bear Fuel Oil, Plumbing, Heating and AC

Black Bear Fuel Oil, Plumbing, Heating and AC Location: Harris, NY (local routes in Sullivan, Northern Orange & Eastern Ulster Counties)

(local routes in Sullivan, Northern Orange & Eastern Ulster Counties) Type: Seasonal, full time or part time (in-person)

Seasonal, full time or part time (in-person) Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour

Family-owned fuel company looking for CDL drivers to deliver heating oil, kerosene, diesel, and gasoline on local routes. Flexible hours (20–40 per week), Hazmat work, and strong benefits including 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, and paid training.

Employer: The Center for Discovery

Location: Harris, NY

Type: Full time

Full time Pay: Not listed

Drive and support individuals with disabilities, including local Day Hab routes and some medical trips to NYC. You’ll use wheelchair-accessible vehicles, help with boarding and securing mobility aids, and need a valid 19A certification, 2+ years’ experience in an education/residential setting, and a clean driving record.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.