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🚌 Harris, NY Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
Harris has a few solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like staying local and working with your community.
Commercial Driver’s License Driver (Hazmat) – Seasonal, Full Time or Part Time
- Employer: Black Bear Fuel Oil, Plumbing, Heating and AC
- Location: Harris, NY (local routes in Sullivan, Northern Orange & Eastern Ulster Counties)
- Type: Seasonal, full time or part time (in-person)
- Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour
Family-owned fuel company looking for CDL drivers to deliver heating oil, kerosene, diesel, and gasoline on local routes. Flexible hours (20–40 per week), Hazmat work, and strong benefits including 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, and paid training.
Bus Driver 19A
- Employer: The Center for Discovery
- Location: Harris, NY
- Type: Full time
- Pay: Not listed
Drive and support individuals with disabilities, including local Day Hab routes and some medical trips to NYC. You’ll use wheelchair-accessible vehicles, help with boarding and securing mobility aids, and need a valid 19A certification, 2+ years’ experience in an education/residential setting, and a clean driving record.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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