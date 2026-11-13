The Harris County Flood Control District has replaced eight old outfall pipes along a tributary of Cypress Creek in Spring after inspections following Hurricane Beryl showed they had reached the end of their service life. Crews also repaired channel erosion in the Spring Creek Oaks area between Louetta Road and Center Court Drive, south of Spring Cypress Road, as part of increased investment in flood control maintenance. Residents can submit service requests for areas that may need attention: hcfcd.org/service-request.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Harris County Flood Control District