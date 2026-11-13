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Houston
Recycle old phones at Houston Zoo drop-off
8 days ago
Residents can recycle old handheld electronics at the Houston Zoo by dropping them in the collection box at the main entrance next to Guest Relations during regular Zoo hours. The program is highlighted for Texas Recycles Day on November 15, but drop-offs are accepted all year to help keep e-waste out of landfills and oceans and to protect wildlife.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Harris County Pollution Control
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