⚠️ County email delays due to Microsoft 365 outage

A global Microsoft 365 outage is affecting Harris County, GA email, including Outlook. The county may not be receiving some incoming emails (like invoices, problem reports, and Open Records Requests) and staff may be slow to reply.

What to do right now:

Contact departments by phone instead of email. Full phone numbers and office hours are listed on the county website.

instead of email. Full phone numbers and office hours are listed on the county website. For Open Records Requests today , don’t rely on email. Submit by fax, mail, or in person at 104 N College Street, Hamilton, GA 31811 , Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

, don’t rely on email. Submit by at , Be aware that pending Open Records Requests may be delayed because staff can’t fully access email archives or send electronic responses.

The county is monitoring Microsoft’s recovery and will remove this notice once normal email service is restored.