A major crash involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV has closed all westbound main lanes of the Katy Freeway near Westgreen on November 13, 2026. Pct 5, Harris County Sheriff's Office, and Houston Police Department are on scene, and juveniles in the SUV have been reported injured. Drivers should avoid the westbound Katy Freeway near Westgreen and expect major delays.

This content is adapted from materials provided by hcsotexas