Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Harris County

Harris County invests in public safety upgrades

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIJq9_1Gp8mwIm00

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Research & Development division reports $266 million in capital improvement projects now underway and nearly $70 million in grant funding. These funds are being used to support innovation, improve infrastructure, and strengthen the future of public safety in Harris County. More information: https://t.co/YrV32M4KWS

This content is adapted from materials provided by HCSOTexas

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments