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Harris County
Harris County invests in public safety upgrades
4 days ago
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Research & Development division reports $266 million in capital improvement projects now underway and nearly $70 million in grant funding. These funds are being used to support innovation, improve infrastructure, and strengthen the future of public safety in Harris County. More information: https://t.co/YrV32M4KWS
This content is adapted from materials provided by HCSOTexas
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