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Katy
Major crash blocks IH-10 Katy eastbound near SH-6
7 days ago
A major crash on IH-10 Katy Freeway eastbound, just past SH-6, is blocking multiple lanes after a heavy truck accident involving several vehicles. Wreckers, fire department, EMS, and HPD are on scene, and drivers should expect long delays and use other routes.
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