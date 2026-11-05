Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Katy

Major crash blocks IH-10 Katy eastbound near SH-6

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWriM_1Gp8mtQ300

A major crash on IH-10 Katy Freeway eastbound, just past SH-6, is blocking multiple lanes after a heavy truck accident involving several vehicles. Wreckers, fire department, EMS, and HPD are on scene, and drivers should expect long delays and use other routes.

This content is adapted from materials provided by HCSOTexas

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments