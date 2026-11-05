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Houston
Harris Health plans new cancer center for 2029
2 days ago
Harris Health plans to open a new freestanding cancer center in Northeast Houston in 2029. The center will bring cancer treatment, imaging, specialist visits, and patient support services together under one roof, as part of ongoing health care investments in the area. More information: https://t.co/UMqJzRvKhj
This content is adapted from materials provided by Harris Health
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