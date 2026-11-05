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Channelview

Channelview ISD students train at LBJ Hospital

3 days ago
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Channelview ISD CTE Health Science students are gaining real-world training through clinical rotations at LBJ Hospital. These hands-on hospital rotations help students build skills and prepare for future jobs in healthcare.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Harris Health

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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