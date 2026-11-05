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Channelview ISD students train at LBJ Hospital
3 days ago
Channelview ISD CTE Health Science students are gaining real-world training through clinical rotations at LBJ Hospital. These hands-on hospital rotations help students build skills and prepare for future jobs in healthcare.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Harris Health
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