Harriman’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, clinics, and retail pharmacies all hiring. If you’re in nursing, admin, or pharmacy, there are some solid options to check out this week.

Employer: Covenant Health – Roane Medical Center

Covenant Health – Location: Harriman, TN

Type: Full-time, 72 hrs/pay period, Nights

Salary: Not listed

This senior RN role on the medical-surgical unit is ideal if you have 3+ years of RN experience and want to lead care planning, mentor newer staff, and drive quality projects. You’ll supervise LPNs and techs, coach new hires, and handle complex patient issues with a lot of autonomy.

Employer: Covenant Health – Roane Medical Center

Covenant Health – Location: Harriman, TN

Type: Full-time, 80 hrs/pay period, Days

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like the business side of healthcare—you’ll handle outpatient therapy admissions, insurance verification, co-pays, and clinic schedules. Requires 4 years’ experience in areas like case management, business office, admissions, or medical records, plus strong insurance and billing know-how.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Harriman, TN

Type: Part-time (~29 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support patients at the counter and drive-thru. Good option if you want flexible hours, customer contact, and a path to more clinical skills; part-time roles here still come with access to benefits like dental, vision, and discounts (based on eligibility).

Employer: Valor Healthcare

Location: Roane County/Harriman, TN

Type: Full-time, Weekday schedule

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead day-to-day operations at a VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, managing staff, quality metrics, finances, and veteran outreach. Best for an RN with 4+ years of nursing experience and 2+ years in healthcare management who wants leadership responsibility and a Monday–Friday schedule with 3 weeks PTO to start.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.