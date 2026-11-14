Harriman has several armed security openings right now, all with steady schedules and the same solid hourly pay. If you’ve got law enforcement, military, or security experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Harriman, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.34/hour

Schedule: Fri–Sun, 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Work daytime weekend shifts at a government site, doing armed patrols, access control, and incident response. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours plus access to extra shifts through their Claim a Shift platform.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Harriman, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.34/hour

Schedule: Wed–Thu, 5:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Early-morning patrol role at a government facility, focused on inspections, access control, and detailed reporting. Great if you like to be done by early afternoon and keep your days free.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Harriman, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.34/hour

Schedule: Wed–Sat, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Full-time daytime patrol at a government site with a four-day workweek. Includes armed patrols, access control, and incident response, plus health benefits and retirement plan.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Harriman, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.34/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Overnight weekday role with consistent hours, focused on armed patrols, monitoring access, and handling incidents at a government location. Comes with benefits and paid training.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Harriman, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.34/hour

Schedule: Mon–Wed & Sat–Sun, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Night shift patrol at a government utility site, covering buildings, grounds, and access points. Good option if you prefer nights and want full-time hours with benefits and career growth.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, check the requirements, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.