🏥 Harriman TN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Harriman’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from the hospital to home health to retail pharmacy. If you’re in patient care or support, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Covenant Health

Covenant Health Location: Harriman, TN (Roane Medical Center)

(Roane Medical Center) Type: Full-time, 75 hours per pay period, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Work with high field strength MRI equipment in a modern hospital setting. You’ll handle complex MRI exams, keep patients safe and comfortable, assist radiologists with procedures, and help train new staff and students. ARRT/ARMRIT (or related path) is required per their listed options.

Employer: Amedisys Home Health

Location: Harriman, TN

Type: PRN Weekends (per diem)

Salary: Not listed (varies by location, experience, and skills per posting)

Weekend PRN role for RNs who like one-on-one care in the home. You’ll coordinate full home care plans, do head-to-toe assessments, manage meds, IVs, catheters, and supervise LPNs/HHAs. Requires current RN license, CPR, driver’s license/transportation, and home health experience (or participation in their RN intern program if under 6 months).

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Harriman, TN (Retail pharmacy)

(Retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time, ~30 hours/week

Salary: $16.00 – $24.00/hour (typical pay range)

Front-line pharmacy support role helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and assist patients at the counter, drive-thru, and phone. Full-time hours with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits available. Must meet state pharmacy tech requirements and complete CVS training; prior tech or customer service experience is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.