Harper Woods has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from flexible cleaning work to skilled maintenance. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already experienced with tools and equipment.

Employer: Auto Clean LLC

Auto Clean LLC Location: Harper Woods, MI (Metro Detroit east side)

(Metro Detroit east side) Type: Part-time / seasonal, staff or subcontractor

Part-time / seasonal, staff or subcontractor Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Family-run, women- and veteran-owned cleaning company doing commercial, move-in/move-out, and some auto detailing support. Flexible hours (days, evenings, weekends), training for staff if you’re new, and steady local work if you’re reliable and have your own transportation.

Employer: Yona Solutions

Location: Harper Woods, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full-time housekeeping in a resident-focused setting, keeping rooms, bathrooms, and common areas clean and safe. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, EAP, and career growth, with experience preferred but not required.

Employer: Voltava

Location: Harper Woods, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Skilled role in a fast-paced manufacturing plant, handling troubleshooting, repairs, and preventive maintenance on production and facility equipment. Great fit if you have 2+ years in manufacturing, know robotics, electrical, hydraulics/pneumatics, and PLCs, and want solid benefits and long-term growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.