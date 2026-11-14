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🔧 Harper Woods MI Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
Harper Woods has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from flexible cleaning work to skilled maintenance. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or already experienced with tools and equipment.
Part-Time / Seasonal Cleaner — Staff or Subcontractor
- Employer: Auto Clean LLC
- Location: Harper Woods, MI (Metro Detroit east side)
- Type: Part-time / seasonal, staff or subcontractor
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
Family-run, women- and veteran-owned cleaning company doing commercial, move-in/move-out, and some auto detailing support. Flexible hours (days, evenings, weekends), training for staff if you’re new, and steady local work if you’re reliable and have your own transportation.
Housekeeper
- Employer: Yona Solutions
- Location: Harper Woods, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Full-time housekeeping in a resident-focused setting, keeping rooms, bathrooms, and common areas clean and safe. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, EAP, and career growth, with experience preferred but not required.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Voltava
- Location: Harper Woods, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Skilled role in a fast-paced manufacturing plant, handling troubleshooting, repairs, and preventive maintenance on production and facility equipment. Great fit if you have 2+ years in manufacturing, know robotics, electrical, hydraulics/pneumatics, and PLCs, and want solid benefits and long-term growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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