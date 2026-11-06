📅 Nov 4 evening storytelling for kids ages 6–10

📅 Evening storytelling for kids at the library

Bring the kids out for a cozy storytime at the Harper Woods Public Library on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 5:30–6:30 PM.

This Evening Storytelling Series happens once a month and is designed for children ages 6–10. Each month has a different theme and may include a guest storyteller or a special activity.

It’s a nice after-school outing to wind down the day, enjoy stories together, and get kids excited about reading. Add it to your calendar and stop by the library with your child.