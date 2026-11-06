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Harper Woods
📅 Nov 4 evening storytelling for kids ages 6–10
9 days ago
📅 Evening storytelling for kids at the library
Bring the kids out for a cozy storytime at the Harper Woods Public Library on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 5:30–6:30 PM.
This Evening Storytelling Series happens once a month and is designed for children ages 6–10. Each month has a different theme and may include a guest storyteller or a special activity.
It’s a nice after-school outing to wind down the day, enjoy stories together, and get kids excited about reading. Add it to your calendar and stop by the library with your child.
More Info: 2026-11-04 — Harper Woods Public Library
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