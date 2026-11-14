⚠️ Have land near Harnett Regional Jetport? Key zoning dates ahead

Harnett County is working on a Jetport Overlay Zoning District to guide how land can be developed around the Harnett Regional Jetport. The goal is to protect public safety, keep aircraft operations safe, and support long‑term airport use by setting rules on things like building heights and land uses near flight paths.

You can learn more and share your thoughts at:

Public Drop‑In Session: Thursday, Nov 19, 2026, 1:00–7:00 pm

Planning Board Meeting: Monday, Dec 7, 2026, 6:00 pm – Development Services Building, Board Meeting Room, 420 McKinney Pkwy., Lillington, NC 27546

– Board of Commissioners Decision Meeting: Monday, Dec 21, 2026, 6:00 pm – Resource Center and Library, Board Chambers, 455 McKinney Pkwy., Lillington, NC 27546

The County says this overlay does not take anyone’s land and is mainly about future development, not forcing changes to existing homes or buildings.