undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Harnett County
Santa letter mailboxes open at six county sites
3 days ago
Children can write or deliver letters to Santa at six Harnett County locations from November 24 through December 13; mailboxes will be installed starting Tuesday, November 24 and letters will be accepted through Sunday, December 13. Be sure to include a return address to get a reply from Santa. Mailbox locations:
- Anderson Creek County Park, 1492 Nursery Rd, Lillington, NC
- Boone Trail Community Center, 8500 Old US 421, Lillington, NC
- Benhaven Community Center, 2815 Olivia Rd, Sanford, NC
- Cape Fear River Trail Park, 1002 S 13th St, Erwin, NC
- Cape Fear Shiner Park, 350 Alexander Dr, Lillington, NC
- Patriot's Park, 721 Ponderosa Rd, Cameron, NC
This content is adapted from materials provided by Harnett County Parks and Recreation
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.