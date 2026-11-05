Santa letter mailboxes open at six county sites

Children can write or deliver letters to Santa at six Harnett County locations from November 24 through December 13; mailboxes will be installed starting Tuesday, November 24 and letters will be accepted through Sunday, December 13. Be sure to include a return address to get a reply from Santa. Mailbox locations:

Anderson Creek County Park , 1492 Nursery Rd, Lillington, NC

, 1492 Nursery Rd, Lillington, NC Boone Trail Community Center , 8500 Old US 421, Lillington, NC

, 8500 Old US 421, Lillington, NC Benhaven Community Center , 2815 Olivia Rd, Sanford, NC

, 2815 Olivia Rd, Sanford, NC Cape Fear River Trail Park , 1002 S 13th St, Erwin, NC

, 1002 S 13th St, Erwin, NC Cape Fear Shiner Park , 350 Alexander Dr, Lillington, NC

, 350 Alexander Dr, Lillington, NC Patriot's Park, 721 Ponderosa Rd, Cameron, NC

This content is adapted from materials provided by Harnett County Parks and Recreation