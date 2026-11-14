Harlowton’s new hospital is bringing fresh food service jobs to town, with steady hours and solid benefits for full-time staff.

Below are several roles with Forefront in Harlowton, MT—all in a healthcare setting, all focused on good food and clean, safe spaces.

Employer: Forefront Healthcare

Forefront Healthcare Location: Harlowton, MT (new hospital on the outskirts of town)

(new hospital on the outskirts of town) Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

+ Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~7am–3pm (subject to change; may include days, evenings, weekends, holidays)

Lead the hospital’s retail café and dining room service. You’ll take and serve breakfast and lunch orders for patients, residents, staff, and guests, handle cash/credit payments, stock and clean the dining and grab-and-go areas, and help improve menus and food presentation. Full-time benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and sick time, 6 paid holidays, life insurance, and EAP.

Employer: Forefront Healthcare

Forefront Healthcare Location: Harlowton, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the kitchen and dining room by helping prep and serve meals, set up the dining area, load food carts, wash and store dishes, and keep everything clean and safe. This role follows set routines and safety rules, and you’ll work closely with the Chef Manager/Culinary Director in a healthcare environment.

If you like working with people, keeping things organized, and being part of a healthcare team, these could be a great fit—click through, skim the details, and apply if it feels right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.