Harlingen’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options whether you’re just starting out or already experienced. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in Harlingen, TX.

Employer: American Medical Technologists (for CenterWell / Humana )

American Medical Technologists (for ) Location: Harlingen, TX

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $43,000 – $56,200 per year + bonus eligible

Front-line role in a senior primary care clinic, mixing hands-on patient care (vitals, vaccines, phlebotomy, screenings) with admin work in the EMR. Great fit if you’ve finished MA training or have strong MA experience and want steady hours, full benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Valley Baptist Health System – Harlingen Hospital

Location: Harlingen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (may qualify for sign-on bonus)

Lead daily operations in the lab, supervise staff, handle quality control, and keep the department survey-ready for CAP/JC/AABB. Ideal if you’re an experienced medical technologist/CLS (5+ years) with a bachelor’s and national certification who’s ready to step into or continue in leadership.

Employer: Palms Behavioral Health

Location: Harlingen, TX

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level behavioral health role working directly with patients on a psych unit—monitoring safety, helping with daily living, leading basic groups, and supporting the treatment team. Good option if you have a high school diploma, want to work in mental health, and are open to training in CPR and de-escalation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can browse.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.