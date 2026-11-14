Harlingen’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options whether you want night shifts or a classic store crew role. Here are a few good picks hiring in Harlingen, Texas.

Employer: HEB

HEB Location: Harlingen, TX (Highway 83/Lincoln)

Harlingen, TX (Highway 83/Lincoln) Type: Part-time , overnight

, overnight Pay: Not listed

Stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store looking sharp while most of the city sleeps. This is a physical job (lifting up to 60–100 lbs depending on department) and a good fit if you like working nights and being part of a tight team.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Harlingen, TX

Harlingen, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed in this posting

Front-line role handling cash, fuel transactions, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep. They offer training, flexible schedules, and benefits like 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement, so it’s a solid option if you want to grow with a convenience brand.

Employer: JCPenney

Location: Harlingen, TX

Harlingen, TX Type: Likely full-time management (not explicitly stated)

Likely full-time management (not explicitly stated) Pay Range: $16.49 – $23.56/hour

Lead the beauty team, coach associates, and own the numbers for the beauty department. This comes with potential bonus eligibility, benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match), and a JCPenney associate discount, great if you like beauty, sales, and managing people.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.