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🍽️ Several Harlingen Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now
Harlingen’s food scene is busy right now, from hospitals to pizza shops to convenience dining. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these local spots are worth a look.
Chef – Dietary Department
- Employer: Harlingen Medical Center
- Location: Harlingen, TX
- Type: Full-time, day shift, 8-hour shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the kitchen that feeds patients, visitors, and staff at Harlingen Medical Center. You’ll oversee food production, train staff on safe food handling, and help manage catered events, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and tuition reimbursement available through Prime Healthcare.
Restaurant Assistant Manager (Pizza Hut Franchise)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza (Pizza Hut)
- Location: 920 Morgan Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy Pizza Hut as the right hand to the General Manager. You’ll handle daily operations, scheduling, hiring, and coaching the team, with perks like daily pay access, tuition assistance, GED at no cost, wellness programs, and employee discounts (benefits based on eligibility).
Restaurant Crew – Restaurant Team Member
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Harlingen, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role where you’ll prepare food, serve customers, and run the register in a fast-paced convenience restaurant setting. 7-Eleven highlights training, flexible schedules, promote-from-within growth, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, and incentive programs (subject to eligibility and location).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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