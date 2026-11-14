Harlingen’s food scene is busy right now, from hospitals to pizza shops to convenience dining. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Harlingen Medical Center

Harlingen Medical Center Location: Harlingen, TX

Type: Full-time, day shift, 8-hour shifts

Salary: Not listed

Lead the kitchen that feeds patients, visitors, and staff at Harlingen Medical Center. You’ll oversee food production, train staff on safe food handling, and help manage catered events, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and tuition reimbursement available through Prime Healthcare.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza (Pizza Hut)

Location: 920 Morgan Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78550

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Pizza Hut as the right hand to the General Manager. You’ll handle daily operations, scheduling, hiring, and coaching the team, with perks like daily pay access, tuition assistance, GED at no cost, wellness programs, and employee discounts (benefits based on eligibility).

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Harlingen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you’ll prepare food, serve customers, and run the register in a fast-paced convenience restaurant setting. 7-Eleven highlights training, flexible schedules, promote-from-within growth, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, and incentive programs (subject to eligibility and location).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.