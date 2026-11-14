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🏥 Harlingen TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Harlingen’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics hiring across nursing, pharmacy, and support roles. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.
Float RN – Ambulatory Surgery (Days)
- Employer: Harlingen Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)
- Location: Harlingen, TX
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Level IV trauma hospital role where you float between two or more units, keeping your skills sharp across surgical and specialty areas. Good fit if you like variety, fast pace, and working in a hospital that offers a wide range of services.
Intake RN / LMSW / LPC – Swing Shift 12p–10p (Weekends Required)
- Employer: Palms Behavioral Health
- Location: Harlingen, TX
- Type: Full-time, Swing shift, must work weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Behavioral health intake role focused on admissions, assessments, and insurance verification for patients needing mental health or substance use care. Great if you have strong interviewing skills, like fast-paced decision-making, and want to be the front door to treatment.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Diabetology
- Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Valley Baptist Harlingen
- Location: Harlingen, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (may qualify for a sign-on bonus)
Hands-on patient care role under RN supervision, supporting adults in general and special care units. Good option if you have a nurse aide or related certification and want strong benefits, PTO, and chances to grow in a large hospital system.
Pharmacist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Harlingen, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $60.90–$82.30 per hour
Community pharmacy role with competitive pay, flexible scheduling, and strong benefits. Ideal if you enjoy direct patient counseling, immunizations, and want clear paths into leadership or corporate roles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can jump to from the listing.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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