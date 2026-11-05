📋 Harlingen Admin & Clerical Jobs with Multiple Hospital Openings

Harlingen’s healthcare hubs are busy and hiring. If you’ve got office skills and like helping people behind the scenes, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC)

Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) Location: Rio Grande State Center, Harlingen, TX

Salary: $2,606 – $3,404.91 per month (full benefits, pension, paid time off)

(full benefits, pension, paid time off) Type: Full-time, Day shift, On-site

Closing Date: 11/19/2026

Entry-level admin role in the Nursing Department handling phones, mail, filing, supply runs, and basic data entry. Good fit if you have at least 12 months of office support experience and are comfortable with Outlook, Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Employer: Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC)

Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) Location: Rio Grande State Center, Harlingen, TX

Salary: $2,829 – $3,946.25 per month (full benefits, pension, paid time off)

(full benefits, pension, paid time off) Type: Full-time, Day shift, On-site

Closing Date: 12/04/2026

More advanced admin role in the Social Work area with reporting, inventory, timekeeping, and training of clerks/Admin I staff. You’ll be the go-to person for documents and reports, and may serve as a Notary Public. Requires 18+ months admin experience and 24+ months using Microsoft Office/Teams.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare – Valley Baptist Medical Center, Harlingen

Location: Harlingen, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, On-site

Lead-level office role supporting the medical staff at Valley Baptist – Harlingen. You’ll handle medium-to-high complexity admin work and help guide others in the department. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more) and asks for 5+ years of experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes your skills line up better than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.