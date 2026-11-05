🏥 Multiple Harlingen Healthcare Jobs With Solid Benefits

Harlingen’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and home care groups all hiring. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours or flexible side work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Valley Baptist Health System

Valley Baptist Health System Location: Harlingen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital role at Valley Baptist – Harlingen producing chest and extremity X‑rays used for diagnosis. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package, possible sign‑on bonus, and strong focus on career development and continuing education.

Highlights:

Work in a busy hospital setting with a faith‑inspired mission

Use your radiology training while building toward ARRT eligibility

eligibility Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more (eligibility varies by status)

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Harlingen, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Great fit if you like one‑on‑one care and want flexible hours. You’ll help clients at home with meds reminders, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship.

Highlights:

Flexible schedule, immediate start , weekly pay

, weekly pay In‑home and facility shifts, plus referral bonuses and caregiver appreciation prizes

and caregiver appreciation prizes Needs prior caregiving experience and ability to pass a background check

Employer: Harlingen Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)

Harlingen Medical Center (Prime Healthcare) Location: Harlingen, TX

Type: Full-time, Nights (7:00pm–7:00am)

Department: Telemetry

Telemetry Salary: Not listed

Telemetry RN role caring for monitored patients on 12‑hour night shifts. You’ll assess patients, read cardiac rhythms, give IV meds, and educate patients and families.

Highlights:

Full benefits through Prime Healthcare (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k options, tuition reimbursement)

(health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k options, tuition reimbursement) Uses full nursing process in an acute care setting

Requires current RN license, BLS, ACLS (within 30 days), and basic arrhythmia interpretation

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Harlingen tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.