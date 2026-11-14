Harleysville’s thrift scene is busy and growing, and these local shops are adding to their teams. All roles are in-person and focused on donations, stocking, and keeping the store running smoothly.

Employer: Care & Share Thrift Shoppes

Care & Share Thrift Shoppes Location: Harleysville, PA (in person)

Harleysville, PA (in person) Type: Part-time (about 24 hrs/week)

Pay: $14.00/hour

Fast-paced backroom role unpacking donations, setting items up for pricing, and keeping the line moving. Good fit if you like staying active, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want benefits like 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discount in a steady part-time job.

Employer: Care & Share Thrift Shoppes

Care & Share Thrift Shoppes Location: Harleysville, PA (in person)

Harleysville, PA (in person) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00/hour

Full-time role for someone who knows secondhand goods, antiques, and collectibles and can spot quality items fast. Monday–Wednesday, Friday & Saturday schedule (with one Saturday off/month), plus health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and 50% off shopping discount after an introductory period.

Employer: Care & Share Thrift Shoppes

Care & Share Thrift Shoppes Location: Harleysville, PA (in person)

Harleysville, PA (in person) Type: Seasonal/Temporary, part-time (about 16 hrs/week)

Pay: $12.00/hour

Evening shift job (Mon–Thu, 4:00–8:00 PM) unpacking donations, tagging items, and restocking home goods, books, and clothing. Great for students, retirees, or anyone wanting extra holiday income, with optional weekend hours if available.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.