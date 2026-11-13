Harleysville is busy with high-tech engineering work right now, especially around batteries and aircraft systems. If you’re an engineer who likes hands-on projects and real hardware, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MaxPower Incorporated

MaxPower Incorporated Location: Harleysville, PA (on-site)

(on-site) Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year + benefits

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Work on primary, secondary, and reserve lithium batteries from design to testing, using Autodesk 3D, rapid prototyping, and hands-on assembly. Great fit if you have a BS in Mechanical/Chemical/Materials Engineering or Chemistry and want a career path toward program management.

Employer: Modis (contract for local client)

(contract for local client) Location: Harleysville, PA

Salary: $45 – $55/hour (6-month contract)

(6-month contract) Type: Contract

Why it’s interesting: Help design aircraft power distribution systems with a focus on safety and reliability. You’ll work on analog/digital/power circuits, support hardware/software integration, and use lab gear like oscilloscopes and analyzers—ideal if you have aircraft or high-reliability electronics experience.

Employer: Modis (contract for local client)

(contract for local client) Location: Harleysville, PA

Salary: $45 – $55/hour (6-month contract)

(6-month contract) Type: Contract

Why it’s interesting: Similar high-end electronics work, with a focus on aircraft electrical system architecture and system-level design. You’ll translate customer needs into design requirements, support manufacturing builds, and work with tools like Altium and DOORS; ITAR/EAR rules may apply.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.