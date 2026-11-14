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📅 MS 7th & 8th basketball vs Harleton at OCHS Gym
2 days ago
📅 Middle school basketball vs. Harleton at OCHS Gym
Come cheer on our 7th and 8th grade girls and boys basketball teams as they take on Harleton.
- Date: November 16, 2026
- Time: 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM
- Location: OCHS Gym
It’s a school event, so it’s a nice chance to support student athletes and spend an evening with other families in the OCISD community.
More Info: MS 7th & 8th Girls & Boys Basketball vs Harleton @...
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