📅 Middle school basketball vs. Harleton at OCHS Gym

Come cheer on our 7th and 8th grade girls and boys basketball teams as they take on Harleton.

Date: November 16, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Location: OCHS Gym

It’s a school event, so it’s a nice chance to support student athletes and spend an evening with other families in the OCISD community.