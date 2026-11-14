Hazle Township’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Hazle, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate powered forklifts and other warehouse equipment to move, pick, load, and unload products. Good fit if you’re safety-focused, can handle heights and narrow aisles, and want a steady warehouse role with lots of equipment time.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Location: Hazle Township, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep bottled drinks safe and on-spec by testing products, checking equipment, and tracking quality records. This role is great if you like lab work, details, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Location: Hazle, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run daily production line operations to hit safety, quality, and output goals. You’ll rotate across line tasks, keep materials stocked, and work 12-hour shifts on a rotating schedule, with access to Niagara’s full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.