🏭 Hazle Township, PA Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles

Hazle Township’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already leading maintenance teams.

Here are several manufacturing & production jobs hiring in Hazle Township, PA and nearby Hazle/Hazleton.

Employer: Novolex (formerly Pactiv Evergreen)

Novolex (formerly Pactiv Evergreen) Location: Hazleton / Hazle, PA

Type: Full-time , 12-hour nights, 2-2-3 schedule (6:30 PM–6:30 AM)

, 12-hour nights, (6:30 PM–6:30 AM) Pay: Starts at $25.94/hour, paid weekly, plus shift differential; eligible for annual & skill-based increases

Hands-on machine operator role in food and specialty packaging. You’ll run and adjust production machines, track quality, and keep the area clean and safe. Training is provided, and there’s clear room to grow plus full medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Location: Hazle, PA (Hazleton plant)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed), with full benefits

Lead the maintenance team that keeps Niagara’s injection molding, blow molding, and packaging lines running. You’ll schedule and oversee preventive maintenance, manage contractors, coach techs, and help drive safety and efficiency. Ideal if you have 4+ years maintenance + leadership experience in manufacturing and an associate degree or higher.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Location: Hazle, PA (Hazleton plant)

Type: Full-time , 12-hour shifts on a 2-2-3 rotating schedule

, 12-hour shifts on a Pay: Competitive (not listed), with full benefits

Front-line production role on Niagara’s aseptic bottling lines. You’ll run the line, do hourly quality checks, keep materials stocked, and follow strict GMP and food safety rules. Great fit if you want to break into manufacturing—no experience required, just a high school diploma or GED.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Hazle, PA

Type: Full-time , flexible shifts

, flexible shifts Pay: Not listed

Active warehouse job in a modern AutoZone distribution center. You’ll pick, pack, stock, help with shipping, and may operate forklifts or pallet jacks (training provided). Must be 18+ and able to lift and move merchandise; warehouse or PIE experience is a plus but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.