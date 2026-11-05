🏥 Harlan, KY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Harlan’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and want steady work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Global Medical Response (Lifeguard Ambulance Service)

Global Medical Response (Lifeguard Ambulance Service) Location: Harlan, KY

Pay: Starting at $15.75/hour

Type: Full-time

Respond to 911 and non-emergency calls, provide hands-on patient care, and drive the ambulance under safety rules. 24-hour shifts are available, and you’ll work closely with other EMS and public safety teams.

Employer: Horizon Adult Health Care

Horizon Adult Health Care Location: Harlan, KY 40831

Pay: $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time (daytime, Mon–Fri, PRN)

Daytime role helping adult and senior clients with personal care, meals, and activities, plus driving them to and from the center. Competitive wages with a path to full-time, which includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holiday pay.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Harlan, KY (Travel role, 75+ miles from facility required)

Type: 13-week contract, Nights, 3x12s (rotating 36/48 schedule)

Travel psych RN contract on a hospital behavioral health unit using Meditech EMR. Requires 2+ years recent psych RN experience, KY or compact license, AHA BLS, and CPI (Blue Card) or AVADE; every other weekend and a major or minor holiday are required.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you don’t miss your shot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.