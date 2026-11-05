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🏥 Harlan, KY Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Harlan’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and want steady work, these local roles are worth a look.
EMT Advanced (AEMT) – Full Time
- Employer: Global Medical Response (Lifeguard Ambulance Service)
- Location: Harlan, KY
- Pay: Starting at $15.75/hour
- Type: Full-time
Respond to 911 and non-emergency calls, provide hands-on patient care, and drive the ambulance under safety rules. 24-hour shifts are available, and you’ll work closely with other EMS and public safety teams.
Health Care Associate / Transportation Associate
- Employer: Horizon Adult Health Care
- Location: Harlan, KY 40831
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Type: Full-time & Part-time (daytime, Mon–Fri, PRN)
Daytime role helping adult and senior clients with personal care, meals, and activities, plus driving them to and from the center. Competitive wages with a path to full-time, which includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holiday pay.
Travel RN – Psychiatric (Behavioral Health Unit)
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Harlan, KY (Travel role, 75+ miles from facility required)
- Type: 13-week contract, Nights, 3x12s (rotating 36/48 schedule)
Travel psych RN contract on a hospital behavioral health unit using Meditech EMR. Requires 2+ years recent psych RN experience, KY or compact license, AHA BLS, and CPI (Blue Card) or AVADE; every other weekend and a major or minor holiday are required.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you don’t miss your shot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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