📅 7th Grade Boys Basketball: Atlantic vs Harlan Community

Come cheer on the 7th grade boys basketball teams as Atlantic takes on Harlan Community.

Date: November 16, 2026

Time: 4:15 PM – 6:15 PM

Location: Harlan Community Middle School

This is a regular school sports event hosted by Harlan Community School District in Harlan, IA. Families, friends, and community members are welcome to come out and support the students on the court.