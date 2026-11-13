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Basketball
📅 7th grade boys basketball: Atlantic at Harlan, Nov. 16
4 days ago
📅 7th Grade Boys Basketball: Atlantic vs Harlan Community
Come cheer on the 7th grade boys basketball teams as Atlantic takes on Harlan Community.
- Date: November 16, 2026
- Time: 4:15 PM – 6:15 PM
- Location: Harlan Community Middle School
This is a regular school sports event hosted by Harlan Community School District in Harlan, IA. Families, friends, and community members are welcome to come out and support the students on the court.
More Info: Boys Basketball: Atlantic vs Harlan Community (7th...
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