📅 Dance Team Clinic at Harlan High School

A Dance Team Clinic will be held on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM at the Harlan High School Gym.

If you’re interested in school dance activities, mark your calendar and plan to come to the Harlan High School High School Gym during that time.

This event is hosted by the Harlan Community School District in Harlan, IA.