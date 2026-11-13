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📅 SWIBA Middle School Honor Band Festival – Nov. 13, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Middle school honor band festival day
The SWIBA Middle School Honor Band Festival for MS Band students is scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
This is a full-day band festival involving selected middle school band members from Harlan Community School District.
If your child is in MS Band and has been chosen to participate, mark your calendar for the all‑day event and watch for more details from the school or band director about location, transportation, and what students should bring.
More Info: Band: SWIBA MS Honor Band Festival (MS Band) | Har...
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