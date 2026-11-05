🛒 Harlan, IA Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Open

Harlan’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options if you like staying busy and helping people. Here are a few local roles where you can get your steps in and grow your skills.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Harlan, IA

Type: Part-time (night & weekend shifts required)

(night & weekend shifts required) Salary: Not listed

Unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep the store looking sharp while giving that classic “helpful smile in every aisle.” This is a good fit if you like physical work, staying on your feet, and helping customers find what they need.

Note: This Hy-Vee Stocker role also appears on Indeed with the same details, so it’s listed here just once.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 1610 Chatburn Dr, Harlan, IA 51537

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store day-to-day: support the team, handle opening/closing, keep shelves stocked, and make sure customers feel welcome. This role is great if you have some retail or grocery experience and want to step into leadership with benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details and similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.