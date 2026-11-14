William Cecil “Dub” Cloud, 87, of Dizney departed this life on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital following a long illness. Born March 27, 1939, he had lived in Harlan County most of his life. Dub was a former coal miner and employee of the Harlan County Road Department. He loved working in his garden and ginsenging. He always enjoyed doing outdoor chores and riding his side-by-side.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jerlean Jones Cloud; his parents, Charlie Cloud and Etta Mae Williams Cloud; a sister and her husband, Geneva and Oliver Freeman; and a granddaughter, Jenny Cloud.

Dub was the father of five generations. He loved all of his children and grandchildren. They include four children, Tammy Smith of Dizney; Jeffery Cloud of Dizney; Sherry Kelly of Kenvir; Lisa Ledford and husband, Richard, of Dizney; four grandchildren, Joy Cloud Manning (Neil), David Penix, Kayla Layton (Dakota), Isaac Ledford (Marlana); eight great-grandchildren, Haylee, Austin, William, Dylan, Sarah, Hannah, Savanah and Brooklyn; and two great-great-grandchildren, Lakely and Lainey. Also surviving are two brothers, Whorley Dan Cloud and wife, Norma Jean, and Clifford Cloud and wife, Eula, all of Scottsburg, IN; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

His visitation will be held Saturday from 5 until 8 pm at the Evarts Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 2 pm at the Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church at Dizney with the Reverend Paul White and the Reverend Lloyd Ray Burkhart officiating.

Burial will follow in the Evarts Memorial Gardens with his family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Evarts Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William “Dub” Cloud.