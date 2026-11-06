Mosley caps evening of awards as Harlan Countian of the Year

By John Henson

Managing Editor

A celebration of Harlan County and Harlan Countians was the focus of the Harlan County Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala on Thursday at the Harlan Center.

Dan Mosley, who will cap his third and final term as Harlan County Judge Executive in January, closed the evening of awards by receiving the honor as Harlan Countian of the Year.

“I absolutely love Harlan County and always will. Harlan County will always be home,” said Mosley as he concluded his speech in front of a near capacity crowd. “I want to thank the citizens of Harlan County for allowing me to serve as judge executive for 12 years.”

Mosley also thanked his staff, as well as the magistrates who he said always put Harlan County first and worked to not give the county “a black eye” as had been the case in other counties.

Harlan County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Beckie Smith and Chamber President Brandon Pennington opened the evening by talking about the accomplishments of the Chamber during the year and the work of business owners and officials to move the county forward.

Harlan attorney Kellie Wilson delivered a moving and humorous speech to mark the support she received from Harlan Countians after a near fatal accident last March on the Harlan bypass and during the long recovery process that followed.

“There’s nothing special about me that warranted what this county did for me,” said Wilson, who noted she was overwhelmed by the love and compassion she received. “The entire county made me a priority.”

Numerous awards were presented during a program led by Mark Lawson, the master of ceremonies.

“The strength of Harlan County has always been found in its people, and this year’s award recipients are a testament to that. Each of these individuals, businesses, and organizations is incredibly deserving of recognition for the contributions they’ve made to our community. Whether through leadership, service, innovation, or a simple willingness to go above and beyond, they remind us that meaningful progress is made by people who care enough to make a difference. We’re proud to celebrate their accomplishments and grateful for the many ways they continue to make Harlan County a better place to live, work and do business,” said Pennington.

The full list of winners includes:

● Business of the Year: Partytime Inflatables

● Community Impact Award: Harlan County Committee on Aging and the Harlan County Animal Shelter

● Brandon Robinson Award: Anne Hensley

● Harlan Beautification Award: Kustom FX Graphics

● Educator of the Year: Erica Pennington

● Lawson Hoskins Award: Laura Adkisson

● Legacy Educator of the Year: Patsy Pate

● Legacy Business Award: Sonwoods

● Lifetime Achievement Award: Sheb Wilson

● Entrepreneur of the Year: Frosty Flamingo

● Community Development Award: Harlan Tourism/Historic Harlan Museum

● Excellence in Customer Service Award: Ridgeside Market

● Healthcare Provider of the Year: Dr. Timothy Jenkel

● President’s Award: Erica Farmer Miller

● New Business of the Year: First National Bank of Manchester, Evarts Branch

● Non-profit of the Year: Boys and Girls Club of Appalachia

● Volunteer of the Year: Harlan Honor Guard

● Harlan Countian of the Year: Dan Mosley