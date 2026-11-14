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📅 Harford Forward District B workshop and ways to give input
📢 Help Shape Harford County’s Future in District B
Harford County is updating Harford Forward, the long‑range Master Plan that will guide growth, development, and quality of life through 2045.
A public input workshop for Council District B will be held on:
- Tuesday, November 17
- 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Fallston Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company, 2201 Carrs Mill Road, Fallston
The workshop will focus on District B and gather ideas on: Public Safety, Agricultural Preservation, Transportation, Land Use, Natural Resources, Economic Development, Historic Preservation, Strong Communities, and Housing.
You can share input even if you can’t attend:
- Take the 5‑minute survey and join the public forum via the Harford Forward button at www.harfordcountymd.gov
- Email: masterplan@harfordcountymd.gov
- Call: 410-879-2000
- Mail: Department of Planning & Zoning, 220 S. Main St., Bel Air, MD 21014
Public engagement is open through February 2027.
More Info: Public Invited to Harford Forward Workshop in Coun...
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