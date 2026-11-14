📢 Help Shape Harford County’s Future in District B

Harford County is updating Harford Forward, the long‑range Master Plan that will guide growth, development, and quality of life through 2045.

A public input workshop for Council District B will be held on:

Tuesday, November 17

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Fallston Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company, 2201 Carrs Mill Road, Fallston

The workshop will focus on District B and gather ideas on: Public Safety, Agricultural Preservation, Transportation, Land Use, Natural Resources, Economic Development, Historic Preservation, Strong Communities, and Housing.

You can share input even if you can’t attend:

Take the 5‑minute survey and join the public forum via the Harford Forward button at www.harfordcountymd.gov

and join the public forum via the button at Email: masterplan@harfordcountymd.gov

Call: 410-879-2000

Mail: Department of Planning & Zoning, 220 S. Main St., Bel Air, MD 21014

Public engagement is open through February 2027.