📢 Harford honors employers & workers with differing abilities

Harford County recently held its annual Employment Recognition Luncheon on October 29 at the Bel Air Armory in Bel Air to celebrate workers with disabilities and the businesses that support them.

County Executive Bob Cassilly, the Office of Disability Services, and the Commission on Disabilities recognized employees, students, volunteers, veterans, and employers who are helping build a more inclusive workforce.

2026 award highlights:

Small Employer of the Year: WXCY Radio

WXCY Radio Medium Employer of the Year: SURVICE Engineering

SURVICE Engineering Large Employer of the Year: University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Employee of the Year: Eric Dowell

Eric Dowell Student Worker of the Year: Leah Grigoria (STAR Centre)

Leah Grigoria (STAR Centre) Volunteer of the Year: Nathan Schroen

Nathan Schroen Accessibility Award: Pirates Cove Family Fun Center

Pirates Cove Family Fun Center Media Award: Harco City Lifestyle

Harco City Lifestyle Veteran of the Year: John Bradley Hixon

John Bradley Hixon Ruth Helen Thompson Community Service Award: Sue Rattman

See photos from the event at harfordcountymd.gov/3367/Disability-Employment-Awards.

For details on programs that connect businesses with job seekers with disabilities, call 410-638-3373.