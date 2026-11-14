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📢 Harford County honors 2026 disability employment award winners
📢 Harford honors employers & workers with differing abilities
Harford County recently held its annual Employment Recognition Luncheon on October 29 at the Bel Air Armory in Bel Air to celebrate workers with disabilities and the businesses that support them.
County Executive Bob Cassilly, the Office of Disability Services, and the Commission on Disabilities recognized employees, students, volunteers, veterans, and employers who are helping build a more inclusive workforce.
2026 award highlights:
- Small Employer of the Year: WXCY Radio
- Medium Employer of the Year: SURVICE Engineering
- Large Employer of the Year: University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health
- Employee of the Year: Eric Dowell
- Student Worker of the Year: Leah Grigoria (STAR Centre)
- Volunteer of the Year: Nathan Schroen
- Accessibility Award: Pirates Cove Family Fun Center
- Media Award: Harco City Lifestyle
- Veteran of the Year: John Bradley Hixon
- Ruth Helen Thompson Community Service Award: Sue Rattman
See photos from the event at harfordcountymd.gov/3367/Disability-Employment-Awards.
For details on programs that connect businesses with job seekers with disabilities, call 410-638-3373.
More Info: Harford County Celebrates Employment of Citizens w...
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