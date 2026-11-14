📢 Help Shape Harford County’s Future in District B

Harford County is updating Harford Forward, the long‑range Master Plan that will guide growth, development, and quality of life through 2045.

A public input workshop for Council District B will be held on:

Tuesday, November 17

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Fallston Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company, 2201 Carrs Mill Rd, Fallston

Residents can share ideas on: Public Safety, Agricultural Preservation, Transportation, Land Use, Natural Resources, Economic Development, Historic Preservation, Strong Communities, and Housing.

You can also give input anytime during the public engagement period, open through February 2027:

Take the 5‑minute survey via the Harford Forward button at www.harfordcountymd.gov

button at Email: masterplan@harfordcountymd.gov

Call: 410-879-2000

Mail: Department of Planning & Zoning, 220 S. Main St., Bel Air, MD 21014

If you can’t attend the meeting, you’re welcome to use any of these options to be heard.