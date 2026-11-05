November plays at Harford high schools

Harford County Public Schools high schools will present many plays in November. Shows include:

Bel Air High School : Steel Magnolias on November 5–7 and Much Ado About Nothing on November 12–14 .

: Steel Magnolias on and Much Ado About Nothing on . Aberdeen High School : The Trial of the Wicked Witch starting Friday, November 6 at 7:00 pm . Tickets: Buy tickets.

: The Trial of the Wicked Witch starting . Tickets: Buy tickets. Joppatowne High School : The Witch’s Princess the weekend of November 12–14 .

: The Witch’s Princess the weekend of . During the week of November 19, shows include: C. Milton Wright High School (The Curious Savage), Edgewood High School (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Fallston High School (Radium Girls), Havre de Grace High School (Mean Girls), North Harford High School (The Murder Was Staged), and Patterson Mill High School (The Importance of Being Earnest); contact each school for exact dates, times, and ticket details.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Harford County Public Schools