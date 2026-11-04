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📅 Homeschool “Prehistoric Earth” lesson at Eden Mill Nov. 4
📅 Homeschool Nature Session: Prehistoric Earth at Eden Mill
Homeschooling and have a kid who loves dinosaurs?
Harford County is hosting a Nature Homeschool November Session: Prehistoric Earth on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM.
Kids will explore the Mesozoic era, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, and learn what life was like on our planet millions of years ago, before humans.
Location: Eden Mill 1617 Eden Mill Road, Pylesville, MD 21132
This is a themed educational program for homeschool families; bring your learners ready for a fun science and history lesson about ancient Earth.
More Info: Calendar • Nature Homeschool November Session; Pre...
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