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📅 Winter Evergreen Hike at White Lake Natural Resource Area
📅 Winter Evergreen Hike at White Lake NRA
Bundle up and enjoy a winter walk in the woods! On Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 10:00am to 12:00pm, Park Naturalists will lead a moderate, 2-mile hike at White Lake Natural Resource Area in Hardwick Township.
You’ll explore the local evergreen forest and learn how certain plants and trees keep their green leaves all year.
The hike includes some inclines and declines, so please dress for the weather and terrain and wear sturdy shoes.
The White Lake Natural Resource Area is a 441-acre preserve featuring White Lake, a 69-acre spring-fed lake—a scenic backdrop for this winter outing.
More Info: Winter Evergreen Hike at White Lake NRA | Explore ...
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