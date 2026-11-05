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Hardinsburg
Kids Art Club at Hardinsburg Library Nov. 25
7 days ago
The Breckinridge County Public Library – Hardinsburg Library will host a Kids Art Club on Wednesday, November 25 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. This is an open crafting time with supplies provided so kids can make their own art projects.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Breckinridge County Public Library
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