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Irvington

Ladies Book Club meets Nov. 19 in Irvington

6 days ago
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The Breckinridge County Public Library will hold its monthly Ladies Book Club at the Irvington Library on Thursday, November 19 at 10:30 a.m. CT. This month’s book is "Lost Girls of Paris" by Pam Jenoff.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Breckinridge County Public Library

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