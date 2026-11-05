🏥 Hardin, MT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel & Lab Roles

Hardin’s hospital scene is busy right now, with several solid options for allied health pros. If you like small-town Montana life with steady hours and good pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Zack Group

Zack Group Location: Hardin, MT

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, , 12-hr shifts) Pay: Up to $2,185 per week

Start: ASAP

Why it’s appealing: Day-shift CT role with a 13-week contract and standard 3x12 schedule. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) through a long-established travel agency.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Hardin, MT

Type: Listed as Internship , functionally a Travel contract

Listed as , functionally a contract Schedule: 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 5x8 rotating with call

, , 5x8 with call Start: 11/16/2026

Pay: Up to $2,547 per week

Requirements: 2+ years CT experience , ARRT, BLS, active state license

, ARRT, BLS, active state license Why it’s appealing: Higher weekly pay, day shift with call, and overnight housing options for out-of-town travelers. Includes day-one medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, and 24/7 support.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

ALOIS Healthcare Location: Hardin, MT

Type: Travel (listed as Internship)

(listed as Internship) Schedule: 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr night shifts

, , 8-hr shifts Start: ASAP

Pay: Up to $2,461 per week

Why it’s appealing: Night-shift CT role if you prefer evenings and quieter hours. ALOIS highlights industry-leading pay, housing stipends, and potential referral/sign-on/extension bonuses.

Employer: LeaderStat

LeaderStat Location: Hardin, MT

Type: Full-time, Travel

Schedule: 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , day shift with call rotation

, , Start: ASAP (listing notes 11/4/2026 start)

(listing notes 11/4/2026 start) Pay: Estimated up to $2,357.80 per week

Requirements: 1 year full-time Rad Tech experience in last 2 years, current state license, BLS/ACLS as needed

1 year full-time Rad Tech experience in last 2 years, current state license, BLS/ACLS as needed Why it’s appealing: Day shift with call plus a recruiter team focused on travel support. Includes weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Netpace Inc (hospital-based lab)

(hospital-based lab) Location: Hardin, MT 59034

Type: Permanent, Full-time

Schedule: 40 hrs/week , day/evening with call rotation

, with call rotation Pay: $38.41 – $43.69 per hour

Why it’s appealing: Stable, permanent role in a hospital lab, working across areas like Microbiology and Immunohematology. Great if you want to put your ASCP certification and MT license to use in a smaller community setting.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply or save it before it disappears.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.