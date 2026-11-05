undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hardin
🏥 Hardin, MT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel & Lab Roles
3 days ago
Hardin’s hospital scene is busy right now, with several solid options for allied health pros. If you like small-town Montana life with steady hours and good pay, these are worth a look.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,185/week
- Employer: Zack Group
- Location: Hardin, MT
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)
- Pay: Up to $2,185 per week
- Start: ASAP
- Why it’s appealing: Day-shift CT role with a 13-week contract and standard 3x12 schedule. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) through a long-established travel agency.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,547/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Hardin, MT
- Type: Listed as Internship, functionally a Travel contract
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 rotating with call
- Start: 11/16/2026
- Pay: Up to $2,547 per week
- Requirements: 2+ years CT experience, ARRT, BLS, active state license
- Why it’s appealing: Higher weekly pay, day shift with call, and overnight housing options for out-of-town travelers. Includes day-one medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, and 24/7 support.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,461/week
- Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
- Location: Hardin, MT
- Type: Travel (listed as Internship)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr night shifts
- Start: ASAP
- Pay: Up to $2,461 per week
- Why it’s appealing: Night-shift CT role if you prefer evenings and quieter hours. ALOIS highlights industry-leading pay, housing stipends, and potential referral/sign-on/extension bonuses.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,358/week
- Employer: LeaderStat
- Location: Hardin, MT
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, day shift with call rotation
- Start: ASAP (listing notes 11/4/2026 start)
- Pay: Estimated up to $2,357.80 per week
- Requirements: 1 year full-time Rad Tech experience in last 2 years, current state license, BLS/ACLS as needed
- Why it’s appealing: Day shift with call plus a recruiter team focused on travel support. Includes weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, and referral bonuses.
Medical Laboratory Scientist / Medical Laboratory Technician – $38.41–$43.69/hr
- Employer: Netpace Inc (hospital-based lab)
- Location: Hardin, MT 59034
- Type: Permanent, Full-time
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, day/evening with call rotation
- Pay: $38.41 – $43.69 per hour
- Why it’s appealing: Stable, permanent role in a hospital lab, working across areas like Microbiology and Immunohematology. Great if you want to put your ASCP certification and MT license to use in a smaller community setting.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply or save it before it disappears.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.