Hardeeville has some wonderful dogs waiting for their forever families at Raskel's Rescue. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, these cuties would love to meet you.

Adoption hours are Wednesday–Sunday, 11 AM–4 PM, and you do not need an appointment.

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Raskel's Rescue

Phone: (843) 784-7900

Pesci (as in Joe Pesci!) is a small dog with big confidence and a funny, take-charge attitude. He’s described as having all the Chihuahua cuteness without the nervous, spicy energy. He loves people, does great with other dogs, and is more than happy to “run the operation” in exchange for snacks.

He’s currently accepting applications for his forever crew and would be a fun little character to have around.

👉 Meet Pesci and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Rottweiler

Labrador Retriever / Rottweiler Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Raskel's Rescue

Phone: (843) 784-7900

Chalupa is a young Lab/Rottweiler mix pup looking for a family to help her grow up feeling safe and loved. You can meet her during regular adoption hours — no appointment needed.

👉 Meet Chalupa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso / American Pit Bull Terrier

Cane Corso / American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Raskel's Rescue

Phone: (843) 784-7900

Dumplin is a Cane Corso/Pit Bull Terrier mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’s ready to meet potential adopters during open adoption hours.

👉 Meet Dumplin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher / Catahoula Leopard Dog

Doberman Pinscher / Catahoula Leopard Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Raskel's Rescue

Phone: (843) 784-7900

Dolly Pawton is an adult Doberman/Catahoula mix with a name as memorable as she is. She’s waiting at the rescue to meet families who can give her a loving home.

👉 Meet Dolly Pawton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Small) / Labrador Retriever

Terrier (Unknown Type, Small) / Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Raskel's Rescue

Phone: (843) 784-7900

Fancy is a young terrier/Lab mix who’s ready for a fresh start with a new family. Stop by during adoption hours to see if she’s the right match for you.

👉 Meet Fancy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Hardeeville, SC, consider stopping by Raskel's Rescue between Wednesday and Sunday, 11 AM–4 PM, or call (843) 784-7900 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.