Hardeeville’s hospital scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and support staff. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to Savannah and Hilton Head, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vituity

Vituity Location: Hardeeville, SC (Coastal Carolina Hospital)

(Coastal Carolina Hospital) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Independent CRNA role in a 41-bed Level IV trauma center with about 9,000 cases a year and a wide case mix (general, ortho, OB, endo, outpatient). New grads and experienced CRNAs are welcome; ACLS and PALS required, SC license a plus. Vituity highlights flexible scheduling, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonuses, CME allowance, and wellness programs.

Employer: Novant Health

Location: Hardeeville, SC (Novant Health Coastal Carolina Medical Center)

(Novant Health Coastal Carolina Medical Center) Type: Full-time

Schedule: 12-hour day and mid shifts (7am–noon start times)

12-hour (7am–noon start times) Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced ED role caring for a wide range of emergent and urgent patients in a team-focused environment. Offers day-one health, dental, and vision benefits, plus support for career growth, education, and specialty certifications. Requires current RN license and graduation from an accredited nursing school; 1 year ED/acute experience and BSN preferred.

Employer: Novant Health

Location: Hardeeville, SC (Coastal Carolina Medical Center)

(Coastal Carolina Medical Center) Department: General Med/Surg

General Med/Surg Type: Full-time

Schedule: Night shift, 7:00pm–7:00am

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on bedside role helping patients with daily needs, vitals, and comfort on a busy Med/Surg unit. Day-one medical, dental, and vision, tuition support through Future Forward, and clear career growth paths within Novant. Requires high school diploma, completion of a NA I program, and listing on the nurse aide registry as NA I; one year of experience is preferred.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.