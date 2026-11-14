Hardeeville is busy right now with front-line sales and leadership roles, from banking to beverages to auto sales. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: JPMorganChase

JPMorganChase Location: Hardeeville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)

This role is all about building long-term client relationships in a brand-new Chase branch. You’ll help customers with everyday banking, connect them to digital tools, and grow your own book of business with strong support, training, and licensing help.

Employer: Cheerwine

Location: Hardeeville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and operations for a busy beverage territory, from setting sales goals to coaching your team and meeting key clients. Good fit if you like strategy plus hands-on work, and want to own results across routes, promotions, and local events.

Employer: OC Welch Ford Lincoln

Location: Hardeeville, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; benefits include: health insurance, 401(k), PTO, dental, vision, disability, employee purchase plan

Help customers find the right pre-owned vehicle while keeping the process friendly and low-stress. Ideal if you have prior auto sales experience, love talking cars, and want solid benefits plus flexible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.