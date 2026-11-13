Looking for a new four-legged friend in Hardeeville, SC? These adoptable dogs at Raskel's Rescue are ready to meet you and join a loving home.

Breed: Retriever / Terrier mix (small)

Retriever / Terrier mix (small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Raskel's Rescue

Phone: (843) 784-7900

About Lala:

Lala is a sweet, bouncy girl with a playful spirit. She brings the fun wherever she goes and loves to hop around in excitement. She does fantastic in playgroups and really enjoys the company of other dogs, so she could be a great match for a home that already has a friendly pup. Lala also walks nicely on a leash, making outings more enjoyable.

👉 Meet Lala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium)

Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Raskel's Rescue

Phone: (843) 784-7900

About Libra:

Libra is a young shepherd mix waiting to meet her new family at Raskel’s Rescue. The rescue’s adoption hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 AM to 4 PM, and you do not need an appointment to visit and meet her.

👉 Meet Libra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Pesci (aka Joe Pesci )

Pesci (aka ) Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult (about 3 years old)

Adult (about 3 years old) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Raskel's Rescue

Phone: (843) 784-7900

About Pesci:

Pesci is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix with a small body and big confidence. He’s happy to “run the operation” as long as snacks are involved. He has all the Chihuahua cuteness without the nervous, spicy energy and doesn’t seem to know he’s supposed to be intimidating. Pesci loves people, is great with other dogs, and is now accepting applications for his forever crew.

👉 Meet Pesci and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Raskel's Rescue

Phone: (843) 784-7900

About Paxton:

Paxton is an adult Shih Tzu looking for a calm, loving home. You can meet him during adoption hours: Wednesday through Sunday, 11 AM to 4 PM, with no appointment needed.

👉 Meet Paxton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hardeeville, SC, consider stopping by Raskel's Rescue during adoption hours or calling (843) 784-7900 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.