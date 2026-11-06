🏥 Hardeeville SC Healthcare: Multiple Outpatient & Front Desk Roles

Hardeeville’s healthcare scene is growing, with new outpatient and hospital support roles popping up. If you like helping patients and want steady, local work, these are worth a look.

Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy

PT Solutions Physical Therapy Location: Hardeeville, SC (Outpatient setting)

(Outpatient setting) Type: PRN / Full-time hours as needed

Pay: $45–$60/hour (based on experience and market factors)

Work one-on-one with patients on daily living and self-care skills, and be part of an interdisciplinary team using evidence-based care. Great fit if you’re an OT with AOTA-approved degree, SC license, NBCOT registration, and BLS, looking for flexible hours and strong professional development.

Employer: Conifer Health Solutions (at Novant Coastal Carolina Medical Center)

(at Novant Coastal Carolina Medical Center) Location: Hardeeville, SC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Pay: Not listed

Front-desk hospital role handling registration, scheduling, insurance verification, and payments while greeting patients and families. Good for someone with strong customer service skills, 35+ wpm typing, and comfort in a fast-paced hospital setting; healthcare or insurance experience is a plus but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.