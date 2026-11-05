🍽️ Several Hardeeville Food & Hospital Jobs at $16/hr+

Hardeeville’s food and hospitality scene is busy, especially around the medical center and I‑95. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

McDonald's (independent franchise) Location: Hardeeville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and keep things running smoothly so guests get fast, friendly service. Good fit if you have past restaurant/retail leadership and want room to grow with flexible hours and management experience.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare / Compass Healthcare

Location: Novant Health Coastal Carolina Medical Center, Hardeeville, SC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 6:45 am–6:45 pm, rotating weekends

6:45 am–6:45 pm, rotating weekends Pay: $16.00/hour

Help hospital patients choose meals, assemble trays, and deliver/pick them up on time. Great if you have food service and customer service experience and want a job where you’re part of the care team, with access to full-time benefits.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare / Compass Healthcare

Location: Novant Health Coastal Carolina Medical Center, Hardeeville, SC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 8-hour shifts, days vary, rotating weekends

8-hour shifts, days vary, rotating weekends Pay: $16.00/hour

Prepare and cook meals using set recipes, keep the kitchen clean, and follow food safety rules (HACCP). Ideal if you already have cooking and food service experience and want steady hospital-based work with benefits.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare

Location: Novant Health Coastal Carolina Medical Center, Hardeeville, SC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 8-hour shifts, days vary, rotating weekends

8-hour shifts, days vary, rotating weekends Pay: $16.00/hour

Do a mix of prep, serving, and cashier work in the hospital cafeteria. Good if you’re comfortable with cash handling, like staying busy, and want full-time hours plus access to medical, dental, and other benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open, and applications are accepted on an ongoing basis.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.